IP Group Of The Year: Finnegan

Law360 (January 13, 2020, 3:40 PM EST) -- Finnegan Henderson Farabow Garrett & Dunner LLP over the past year has defended the Vagisil brand name and the copyright of an iconic guitar used by the founder of Pantera, earning the firm a place among Law360's 2019 Intellectual Property Groups of the Year. All 300 of Finnegan's attorneys, spread across 10 offices worldwide, focus on intellectual property. They're backed by 350 nonattorneys, including student associates, technical specialists and patent agents. Partner J. Michael Jakes, who leads the appellate section, said the firm puts its resources into building up internal talent rather than opening offices, acquiring new groups and hiring outsiders....

