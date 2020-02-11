International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Freshfields

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 3:52 PM EST) -- Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP helped secure a more than $8.7 billion arbitration award, one of the largest in history, against Venezuela this past year, earning the firm a spot among Law360's 2019 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. Nigel Blackaby, global co-head of the firm's international arbitration group that is made up of about 160 attorneys across 18 offices, told Law360 that the practice is distinguished by its cultural and linguistic sensitivity, allowing the team to handle matters for clients around the world. "Our success has been based not just upon being excellent legally, and ensuring that we recruit the top...

