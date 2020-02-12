International Arbitration Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360 (February 12, 2020, 3:32 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP helped to secure a landmark Third Circuit decision providing an opening for Venezuela's creditors to begin collecting an estimated $150 billion in debt, and convinced a California judge not to enforce a "sham" $18 billion arbitration award against Chevron Corp., landing it among Law360's 2019 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. Gibson Dunn's international arbitration team isn't the firm's largest group, but the practice area has increasingly become a focal point for the firm, leading to an expansion from one arbitration partner in 2008 to about 50 lawyers today who are predominantly focused on arbitration....

