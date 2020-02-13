International Arbitration Group Of The Year: White & Case

Law360 (February 13, 2020, 3:27 PM EST) -- White & Case LLP secured a $650 million arbitration award for a Portuguese telecom company in a dispute with a state-backed Angolan telecom giant and scored precedent-setting wins in a long-running fight over European Union state aid rules, landing the firm among Law360's 2019 International Arbitration Groups of the Year. The international arbitration group at White & Case is one of the largest in the world, composed of roughly 200 attorneys handling an estimated $200 billion in disputes. Global practice group head Abby Cohen Smutny told Law360 that the growing group also prides itself on the gender and cultural diversity of...

