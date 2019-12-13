Medicare Plans Try To Revive Suits Against Primary Insurers

Law360, Miami (December 13, 2019, 7:19 PM EST) -- Attorneys for Medicare Advantage plans urged the Eleventh Circuit on Friday to reverse decisions dismissing several class action suits against primary insurers, arguing that they have standing to sue under the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. Francesco Zincone of Armas Bertran Pieri told the appeals court that his client, MSP Recovery Claims, is an assignee of Medicare Advantage organizations, independent physician associations and other entities that provide health care to Medicare enrollees and have the right to sue primary insurers for nonpayment under the private right of action in the Medicare Secondary Payer Act. "The Medicare Advantage plans take on the risk...

