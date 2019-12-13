After Brexit 'Gets Done' The Future Remains Hazy For The City

Law360, London (December 13, 2019, 11:29 AM GMT) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson claimed a resounding victory Friday with his campaign to “get Brexit done,” but the British government faces an uphill climb to negotiate a new trade deal with the European Union before the transition period ends next year. Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street on Friday to seek approval from the Queen to form a new government after winning a solid majority. (AP) The Conservatives’ sizable majority all but guarantees the new government will be able to pass Johnson’s transition deal through Parliament, which will mean the U.K. leaves the EU at the end of January. Britain will...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS