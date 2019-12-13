4 Firms Advise As Great Hill Grabs $95.5M Fintech Biz

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 2:24 PM EST) -- Boston-based private equity shop Great Hill Partners on Friday agreed to buy fintech company VersaPay Corp. in a deal that values the business at roughly CA$126 million ($95.5 million) and was guided by law firms Cassels Brock, Arnold & Porter, Blake Cassels and Alston & Bird. The proposed transaction sees Great Hill agreeing to pay CA$2.70 for each VersaPay share, which is equivalent to a premium of around 47.5% to the company's closing price on Dec. 12, according to a statement. The acquisition would add to Great Hill's portfolio a company in VersaPay that provides a suite of cloud-based fintech services,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS