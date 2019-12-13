High Court Seems Skeptical Of 5th Circ. Sentencing Practice

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:03 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court heard oral arguments on Tuesday in a case that may clarify how specific a defendant’s lawyer must be when objecting to a criminal sentence, and when she must make that objection, in order to receive a more favorable standard of review on appeal.[1] The question before the justices in Holguin-Hernandez v. United States was whether the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit has been requiring criminal defendants to make unnecessary post-sentencing objections in the name of Rule 51 of the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure. Upholding the practice would maintain the status quo, in which it...

