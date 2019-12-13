Texas, Strip Club Settle Squabble Over Nudity Fees

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:51 PM EST) -- The Texas comptroller and a strip club have reached a settlement in a dispute over whether the club could appeal an assessment of sexually oriented business fees without prepaying the assessment, a state appeals court has said. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar and TMBJ Investments Inc., which operates a Houston nightclub, asked the Texas Third Court of Appeals on Thursday to dismiss Hegar’s appeal of a lower court’s determination that TMBJ’s challenge could proceed despite its failure to fulfill all statutory requirements to challenge an assessment. Kevin Lyons, spokesman for Hegar, told Law360 that the office of the comptroller could confirm that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS