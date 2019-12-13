NJ Housing Official Denies Defaming Accused Rapist

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- A New Jersey housing official who alleges a man raped her while they both worked on the campaign of Gov. Phil Murphy pushed back Thursday against his accusations that she has defamed him, telling a state court that all her contentions are truthful. Katherine Brennan, chief of staff of the New Jersey Housing and Mortgage Finance Agency, denied she has made false sexual assault allegations against Albert Alvarez, that she engaged in "bad faith actions to advance her own career," and that she made any false statements to the Wall Street Journal about the matter, according to her answer to counter...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS