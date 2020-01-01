Fried Frank Nabs Squire Patton Boggs Arbitration Expert

Law360 (January 1, 2020, 12:04 PM EST) -- Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP has lured a Squire Patton Boggs partner and fully qualified English barrister with more than 15 years of experience in international arbitration to join its London office, part of the firm's effort to grow its European presence. James Barratt, who's previously served as counsel in more than 40 international arbitrations on behalf of governments, international organizations and multinationals, will join Fried Frank as a partner in its litigation department and the international arbitration practice on Jan. 6. No stranger to the British capital, Barratt has worked in Squire Patton's London office as well....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS