South Korean Steel Sold In US For Cheap, Commerce Finds

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:33 PM EST) -- Certain hot-rolled steel imports from South Korea were sold at below-market values between 2017 and 2018, but those from Japan were not, the U.S. Department of Commerce said in a pair of preliminary reviews of antidumping duties. Commerce preliminarily determined a 0.94% dumping margin on South Korean exporters of hot-rolled steel flat products between October 2017 and September 2018, according to the early results of administrative reviews set to be published Monday in the Federal Register. In particular, the department examined Hyundai Steel Co. Ltd., the notice said. Another pair of companies that could have faced scrutiny, POSCO and its affiliate...

