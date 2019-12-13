Watchdog Says BLM Silence Can Lead To Unpermitted Drilling

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:37 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior's watchdog has said that oil and gas producers sometimes drill on federal lands without the proper permit because the federal government doesn't respond to a certain type of drilling plan that it doesn't see as its responsibility. The department's Office of Inspector General said in a report Thursday that the Bureau of Land Management believes that state laws around forced pooling, which is when a developer drills on a tract of land and shares the proceeds with its multiple owners, don't apply to federal lands. As a result, when developers send plans for forced pooling...

