Noncitizen Soldiers Say Delays Create 'Immigration Purgatory'

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:32 PM EST) -- A dozen noncitizen Army soldiers have lodged a challenge to delays by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services in processing their applications for deportation protection, saying that the agency has violated its duty to consider their bids in a reasonable time frame. The soldiers, who have applied for deferred action, which provides deportation protection and gives noncitizens the opportunity to apply for work authorization, slammed USCIS for unreasonably delaying review of their applications. The agency has yet to make a decision on any of the soldiers’ applications, with some waiting more than a year, they said. The Administrative Procedure Act requires the...

