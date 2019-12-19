Couriers Rip Postmates For Flouting Court's Arbitration Order

Law360 (December 19, 2019, 4:45 PM EST) -- Over 5,200 Postmates couriers told a California federal judge Wednesday that the on-demand delivery company should be held in contempt for refusing to comply with a court order to address their misclassification claims in arbitration, which the couriers called “an unambiguous violation.” Senior U.S. District Judge Saundra Brown Armstrong warned Postmates earlier this month that it could be held in contempt if it failed to explain why it ignored the Oct. 22 court order to arbitrate the couriers’ claims that they were wrongly classified as independent contractors and shorted on wages. The company responded last week that it shouldn’t have to cover...

