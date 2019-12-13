Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

8th Circ. Affirms Anixter's Early Win Over Fired Army Vet

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Friday affirmed Anixter Inc.'s early victory in a suit brought by an Army veteran who claims he was wrongfully terminated due to his past military status, ruling the “undisputed evidence” showed his poor temperament played a part in his firing.

A three-judge panel upheld the ruling of U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard, who granted summary judgment to Anixter in David McConnell’s lawsuit claiming the company fired him in violation of Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on a person’s military status if it is a “motivating factor” in an adverse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®