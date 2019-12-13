8th Circ. Affirms Anixter's Early Win Over Fired Army Vet

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:38 PM EST) -- An Eighth Circuit panel on Friday affirmed Anixter Inc.'s early victory in a suit brought by an Army veteran who claims he was wrongfully terminated due to his past military status, ruling the “undisputed evidence” showed his poor temperament played a part in his firing. A three-judge panel upheld the ruling of U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard, who granted summary judgment to Anixter in David McConnell’s lawsuit claiming the company fired him in violation of Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, which prohibits discrimination based on a person’s military status if it is a “motivating factor” in an adverse...

