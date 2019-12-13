Jury Says Kite Pharma Owes $752M For Infringing Patent

Law360, Los Angeles (December 13, 2019, 1:54 PM EST) -- A California federal jury awarded Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering $752 million on Friday after finding that Kite Pharma willfully infringed a patent for cancer immunotherapy, bringing a dramatic end to a high-stakes trial that hinged largely on a purported typo. Juno Therapeutics and Sloan Kettering won a $752 million patent infringement verdict against Kite Pharma on Friday after a jury refused to find a Sloan Kettering cancer treatment patent invalid. (AP) The nine-person jury refused to find the Sloan Kettering patent invalid, rejecting Kite’s argument that the patent was overly broad and cannot be easily replicated by a person skilled...

