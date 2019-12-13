Ex-Pond Lehocky Partner Wants Court To Stop 'Client Theft'

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 6:31 PM EST) -- The ousted co-founder of Pond Lehocky Stern Giordano LLP on Thursday asked a Philadelphia state court to stop his former partners from allegedly poaching his clients and using the firm’s resources to fight his efforts to break up the partnership, and sought to appoint a receiver or special master to run the firm during the dispute. David Stern, who helped co-found the prominent Philadelphia-based employment firm in 2010, said his former partners were sending “client selection” letters to his clients that allegedly misrepresented his separation from the firm, pressured them into staying with the firm instead of with Stern, and failed...

