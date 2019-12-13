Insurer Seeks To Duck $4.9M Claim Over 'Incompetent' Atty

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:57 PM EST) -- An insurance company has renewed its bid for a California federal court to toss allegations that it failed to adequately defend a claims handler by appointing an inexperienced and incompetent lawyer to handle an underlying case involving a car crash, arguing that the handler is relying on hindsight to assert that it should get $4.9 million because the matter was purportedly botched. The handler, American Claims Management Inc., is effectively asking the Southern District of California to create a new legal standard for what constitutes incompetent legal representation, according to a brief filed Thursday by Allied World Surplus Lines Insurance Co....

