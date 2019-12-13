PG&E Wants Ghost Ship Fire Claims Kept On Hold

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:49 PM EST) -- Pacific Gas & Electric Co. says it wants litigation by victims of the Ghost Ship fire against the company to stay paused, arguing that its recent $13.5 billion deal to compensate its fire victims was significant for its bankruptcy proceedings and should be its focus. PG&E told a California bankruptcy court Thursday that the significance of the settlement, which covered several fires including the 2016 Ghost Ship fire, which killed 36, “cannot be overstated” and provides an opportunity for the company to beat a June 2020 deadline to exit Chapter 11 in order to participate in a $21 billion state wildlife insurance fund....

