GIC Will Buy Logistics Portfolio From Apollo For $1.06B

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:33 PM EST) -- Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC has reached a deal to buy a portfolio of Europe logistics properties from funds managed by Apollo Global Management for roughly €950 million ($1.06 billion), according to an announcement from GIC on Friday. The 28-asset portfolio has more than 1 million square meters (10.76 million square feet) of space at properties in half a dozen European countries. The portfolio is known as the Maximus portfolio, and GIC’s European warehouse developer arm P3 Logistics Parks will manage the properties, GIC said. “Our P3 logistics platform in Europe is an important part of our global logistics portfolio, and...

