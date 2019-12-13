Taxation With Representation: Mayer, Sullivan, Covington

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 4:14 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Nestle sells its U.S. ice cream business for $4 billion, Texas Capital and Independent Bank Group merge in a $3 billion deal, and Merck buys cancer-focused biotech ArQule Inc. for $2.7 billion. Nestle's $4B Ice Cream Sale Nestle has agreed to sell its U.S. ice cream business to a joint venture with private equity firm PAI Partners in a $4 billion deal guided by Mayer Brown LLP, Calfee Halter & Griswold LLP, Linklaters LLP and Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP, the companies said Wednesday. The Mayer Brown team advising Nestle includes tax transactions and consulting...

