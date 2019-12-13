Sears Ch. 11 Board Can Get Bonuses For Litigation

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 5:38 PM EST) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Friday approved litigation-based bonus compensation for members of Sears Holding Corp.'s liquidating trust board over the objection of vendors questioning the size of the bonus and how it was decided. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain approved the Chapter 11 plan supplement, which will provide a bonus for members of the board overseeing Sears' wind-down after they broke the $150 million mark in recoveries from lawsuits by the estate. Sears declared bankruptcy in October 2018. ESL Investments, a firm owned by former Sears CEO Edward Lampert, bought 425 Sears and Kmart locations for $5.2 billion in February...

