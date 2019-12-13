5th Circ. Won't Revive FCA Retaliation Suit Against Contractor

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has refused to revive an ex-government contractor employee's False Claims Act suit alleging he was fired as punishment for reporting criminal conduct at the job training center where he worked, saying he fell short of showing his former employer knew he was pursuing a false claims case. A three-judge panel on Tuesday affirmed a lower court's dismissal of Michael Jamison's retaliation suit against Fluor Federal Solutions LLC, agreeing that he didn't plausibly allege any Fluor Federal Solutions worker knew he had filed a separate lawsuit over purported violations of U.S. Department of Labor regulations. The panel also rejected...

