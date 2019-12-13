Weight Machine Maker Wins $1.25M Trademark Verdict

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Columbus has awarded $1.25 million to fitness equipment maker Max Rack over findings that former licensing partner Core Health used Max Rack’s protected intellectual property for a line of weightlifting machines. The jury found Core Health liable for trademark infringement, unfair competition and an Ohio Deceptive Trade Practices Act claim, awarding Max Rack $1 million in compensatory damages and $250,000 of Core Health’s profits, according to a verdict sheet posted Friday and signed Thursday. The jury also found that the infringement was intentional. Years ago the two had worked together. Core Health produced and sold machines using a...

