Ex-Financial Exec Gets 2 Years In $1M Kickback Scheme

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:10 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge slapped the ex-chief information officer of a Texas-based financial services company with a two-year prison term Friday for pocketing almost $1 million in bribes for his help securing contracts between the business and two New Jersey information technology staffing companies. Mark Berger, 59, of Roslyn, New York, formerly the CIO of Southwest Business Corp., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp after pleading guilty last year to one count of conspiracy to violate the federal Travel Act, court records show. The judge also ordered Berger to serve two years of supervised release following his prison stint...

