5th Circ. Asked To Ax Judge From Transgender Bias Row

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 11:16 PM EST) -- A transgender woman suing Dallas County officials over her treatment at the county jail asked the Fifth Circuit on Friday to remove the Texas federal judge assigned to hear her case, arguing the judge is clearly biased against transgender individuals and erred by failing to recuse himself. Valerie Jackson lodged her petition for writ of mandamus less than a month after U.S. District Judge Brantley Starr, who formerly served as deputy first assistant to the Texas attorney general, refused to recuse himself from hearing the suit. Jackson said in his Nov. 22 order that if he adopted her arguments — that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS