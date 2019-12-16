4th Circ. Told It Needn't Touch Core Finding On FCC Deference

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 8:22 PM EST) -- The Fourth Circuit need not unwind its finding that the Federal Communications Commission holds final sway over the interpretation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act just because the Supreme Court sent the case back down, the court heard Friday. When the high court remanded the case in June, it didn’t disturb the Fourth Circuit’s holding that the FCC was reasonable in finding that unsolicited faxes offering free services violated the TCPA, the chiropractic group bringing the suit said. “So even if PDR [Networks] could challenge the validity of the FCC rule here, the court should defer to that rule as a reasonable interpretation of an...

