Northrop Sole Bidder For $85B Air Force Nuclear Missile Deal

Law360 (December 13, 2019, 7:46 PM EST) -- The Boeing Co. confirmed Friday that it had declined to bid on the U.S. Air Force’s pending $85 billion intercontinental ballistic missile program after its earlier complaints about alleged unfairness in the procurement process, leaving Northrop Grumman Corp. as the only bidder. Boeing did not submit a bid on the Engineering and Manufacturing Development phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent program, it confirmed in a statement, saying it was “disappointed we were unable to submit a bid to the GBSD solicitation.” Friday was the deadline for bids. The aerospace and defense giant said Friday it was proud of its work...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS