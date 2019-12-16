Altice Says NJ Can't Force It To Give Prorated Cable Refunds

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:33 PM EST) -- Cable company Altice USA sued the New Jersey utility board Friday, arguing that the board’s attempts to force the company to offer prorated refunds to its customers could harm its business and cost it nearly $5 million. Under Altice’s current billing model, customers who terminate their service continue to receive cable until the end of the month, but must also pay out the rest of their balance and do not receive a prorated refund. The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities has ordered Altice to begin offering prorated refunds to its customers. Altice said Friday that the order violates federal law because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS