Honda Accused Of Hiding Acceleration Defect In Acura SUVs

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:41 PM EST) -- Honda has been hit with a proposed class action in federal court in Miami alleging the company has knowingly concealed an acceleration defect affecting several recent models of the carmaker's luxury Acura line. Coral Gables, Florida, resident Sandra M. Ferrera's Friday complaint describes what she called a frightening and potentially dangerous safety flaw in which Acura MDX and RDX sport utility vehicles have allegedly responded unexpectedly when the driver steps on the accelerator pedal. Instead of speeding up, the vehicles decelerated rapidly and stalled before suddenly regaining power, accelerating and resuming normal performance. “This dangerous issue can arise at high speeds,...

