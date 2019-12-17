Rick Gates, Ex-Trump Campaign Aide, Gets 45 Days In Jail

Law360, Washington (December 17, 2019, 1:10 PM EST) -- Former Donald Trump campaign deputy chairman Rick Gates, who became a star witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, was sentenced to 45 days in jail and three years' probation Tuesday by a D.C. federal judge for lying to investigators and conspiring to commit financial fraud. Rick Gates arrives at a Washington, D.C., federal courthouse Tuesday, was where he would be sentenced to 45 days in jail for lying to investigators. (AP) The sentencing, handed down by U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson, also includes 300 hours of community service and a $20,000 fine. The judge said Gates' jail...

