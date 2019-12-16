EY Wins Bid To Block Expert Witnesses In Whistleblower Suit

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 6:53 PM GMT) -- A London judge blocked a former Ernst & Young partner on Monday from calling six witnesses to testify in support of his claim that the auditing giant suppressed incriminating audit findings into a Dubai gold company, ruling they are irrelevant to the case. Judge Robert Jay said that the statements of the witnesses — which included accountants, human rights researchers and precious metals consultants — were not admissible as fact because they constituted expert opinion and did not shed any contemporaneous views on the specific events at the heart of Amjad Rihan’s suit against his former employer. Judge Jay, however, allowed...

