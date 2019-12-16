Ex-Barclays Traders Fight Asset Seizure In Euribor Case

Law360, London (December 16, 2019, 1:29 PM GMT) -- Two former Barclays PLC traders found guilty of rigging a European interest rate benchmark are challenging the Serious Fraud Office’s assessment of the amount of money they gained from their alleged crimes, a prosecutor told a London judge on Monday. A lawyer for the SFO, Dominic Lewis of 5 Paper Buildings, told a judge at Southwark Crown Court that the agency wants to seize some assets from Colin Bermingham and Carlo Palombo. The two men were sent to prison this year for conspiring with others to manipulate the Euro Interbank Offered Rate, or Euribor, a benchmark used to price trillions of euros...

