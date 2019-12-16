Wachtel Missry, Atty Hit With $7.7M Malpractice Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:51 PM EST) -- Wachtel Missry LLP engaged in elder abuse and legal malpractice after one of its attorneys steered a client diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease to sell a valuable plot of land in Virginia to a company the lawyer was connected to, a $7.7 million lawsuit in Florida federal court contends. Howard Kleinhendler, the Wachtel Missry attorney, took advantage of Allan H. Applestein's diminished mental capacity to convince his client to sell approximately 1,000 acres in Richmond County, Virginia, to Virginia True Corp., a company organized by the lawyer, according to Friday's complaint in the Southern District of Florida. "[Kleinhendler] cared not at all...

