Jones Day Helps Ferro Sell Up To $492M Tile Coating Biz

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:15 PM EST) -- Ohio-based chemicals company Ferro Corp., with assistance from Jones Day, has agreed to sell its Tile Coatings business to a unit of private equity-backed Esmalglass-Itaca-Fritta, the companies said Monday, in a deal that could be worth up to $492 million. The deal sees Ferro selling its Tile Coatings division to Pigments Spain SL, which is owned by Esmalglass-Itaca-Fritta, according to a statement. Esmalglass-Itaca-Fritta is a portfolio company of Lone Star Funds. The agreement includes an upfront payment of $460 million in cash, with an additional $32 million potentially coming in the future, dependent upon the performance of the Tile Coatings business....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS