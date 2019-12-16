Justices Won't Hear Ex-Tribal Agency Worker's Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:39 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected an Oneida Nation of Wisconsin member’s bid to overturn a Seventh Circuit decision backing dismissal of her suit claiming she was fired from the tribe's housing agency for reporting the misuse of federal funding. Dawn Delebreau, who worked as an administrative assistant for the Oneida Housing Authority, had petitioned the court to take up a Seventh Circuit panel’s November 2018 decision that she couldn’t sue agency officials in their personal capacities and that Section 1983 of the U.S. Code didn’t allow her to bring equal protection claims "under color of tribal law." In her March...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS