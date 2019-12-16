High Court Passes On Hearing French Press IP Fight

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear the appeal of a manufacturer accused of copying Bodum USA Inc.'s iconic Chambord French press, leaving it on the hook to pay $4 million for infringing Bodum's trade dress. A Top New Casting Inc. had sought to overturn a jury's $2 million verdict, which a trial judge later doubled. Top argued to the Seventh Circuit that Bodum had failed to show that the coffee press was worthy of trade dress protection, so it didn't matter that Top's SterlingPro French Coffee Press copied Bodum's design. But the Seventh Circuit disagreed, saying in a June...

