NRC Beats Tribe's Challenge To Uranium Mine Review

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:26 PM EST) -- The U.S. Atomic Safety and Licensing Board has backed the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's effort to review a proposed South Dakota uranium mine's impact on tribal cultural resources, rejecting the Oglala Sioux Tribe and environmental groups' final challenge to the project's license. The ASLB said on Dec. 12 that NRC staff had met its National Environmental Policy Act obligations to take a “reasonable hard look” at potential impacts to tribal cultural resources from the project proposed by Azarga Uranium Corp. unit Powertech (USA) Inc. The ASLB, which previously held that the NRC failed to adequately review the Dewey-Burdock in-situ uranium recovery project's...

