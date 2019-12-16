'Consent To Settle' Policy Clauses Enforceable In Mass.

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 10:56 PM EST) -- Massachusetts' high court on Monday held that so-called "consent to settle" clauses permitting liability insurance carriers to hand settlement powers over to their insureds are enforceable, in a decision affirming that a CNA Financial Corp. insurer isn't liable for its policyholder's refusal to settle litigation over home design defects. The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court upheld a trial court's ruling granting CNA unit Continental Casualty Co. summary judgment in Douglas and Kristen Rawan's action alleging it flouted its duty to negotiate a "prompt, fair and equitable settlement" of the Rawans' professional negligence suit against Continental's policyholder, structural engineer Kanayo Lala. The lower...

