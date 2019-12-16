PTAB Says Uniloc Can Amend Patent Challenged by Apple

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:32 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has said patent holding company Uniloc can amend claims in a patent covering a system for disabling mobile phone features in certain environments, finding most of the proposed substitute claims are patentable and that Uniloc met all requirements to amend. In its final written decision Friday, the board invalidated the original claims challenged by Apple Inc. before addressing Uniloc 2017 LLC’s motion to amend the challenged claims in the event the board found them unpatentable. While the board determined that the original claims were invalid as obvious, it found the proposed amended claims were not...

