Ex-Judge Asks 5th Circ. To Revive Harassment, Firing Suit

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 5:36 PM EST) -- A former Texas state judge will ask the Fifth Circuit to revive her free speech case against Tarrant County and seven judges who she claims harassed and eventually fired her for not endorsing her boss' favored judicial candidate. Diane Scott Haddock, who worked for Tarrant County as an associate judge for 20 years, filed a notice of appeal Friday contesting U.S. District Judge Reed O'Connor's Nov. 11 ruling to permanently dismiss her case. Judge O'Connor found the judges and the county were protected from her claims by various immunities and denied her request to file an amended complaint, stating she had been...

