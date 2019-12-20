Allen & Overy Names New Head Of German Arbitration

Law360 (December 20, 2019, 1:21 PM EST) -- Allen & Overy LLP has added a Jones Day partner as the head of its German arbitration practice, gaining an attorney who specializes in representing a broad range of clients in commercial international arbitration proceedings. Anna Masser will join the firm’s Frankfurt office on Feb. 1, 2020, after spending more than three years at Jones Day, where she was made partner in early 2019. Masser advises and represents clients at various stages of dispute resolution in the energy, plant engineering and renewable energies sectors and also works on contract matters. “I made a very conscious decision to join Allen & Overy,”...

