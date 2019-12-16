Medical Boards Back La. Appraisers Against FTC At 5th Circ.

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:45 PM EST) -- A federation of state medical boards told the Fifth Circuit Monday that the Federal Trade Commission's enforcement action targeting Louisiana Real Estate Appraisers Board fee rules could have a chilling effect on its own members' ability to regulate the practice of medicine. The FTC is appealing a lower court's ruling that paused its in-house administrative examination of the appraisers board's fee rule, which it says is illegally constraining trade. The Federation of State Medical Boards said in an amicus brief Monday that the appraisers board should be immune from the agency's action and should not have to wait until after a...

