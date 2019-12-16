Senators Push DEA For Update On Expanding Pot Research

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 4:44 PM EST) -- Eight Democratic U.S. senators, including presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker, have pressed federal drug policy enforcers for an update on extending research opportunities into marijuana's medical uses and if they have any plans to reschedule the drug. The senators noted that marijuana's status as a Schedule I substance has stymied research for decades, and in the absence of federal guidance on cannabis' risks and potential benefits, state-legal markets have nonetheless flourished. "With millions of American adults having access to recreational marijuana and a growing number seeking the drug for medicinal purposes, the federal government is not providing the necessary leadership...

