NCAA Prez Says Rule Reforms Limited By Antitrust Cases

Law360 (December 17, 2019, 10:15 PM EST) -- NCAA President Mark Emmert said Tuesday the results of recent antitrust legal challenges to the organization's rules prohibiting college athletes to be paid beyond the cost of attendance could constrain potential reforms being considered as a number of states look to pass legislation to allow them to be paid for the use of their names, images and likenesses. "There are a number of important legal cases that have been settled, there's some are still on appeal as we speak," Emmert said during a talk at the Aspen Institute, a nonprofit think tank in Washington, D.C. "The two most important ones have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS