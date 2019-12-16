House OKs $1B To Help Small Carriers Replace Chinese Parts

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives approved a bipartisan bill Monday that would allocate a total of up to $1 billion to help small telecom carriers transition away from equipment manufactured by Huawei, ZTE and other firms deemed risks to national security. The Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Act would require the Federal Communications Commission to maintain a blacklist including the two Chinese companies along with any others identified pursuant to President Donald Trump's executive order on network security. The proposal's teeth come from a ban on awarding federal subsidies to infrastructure projects that use equipment from the blacklisted firms. To defray...

