Liberty Property Trust Omitted Key Numbers, Investor Claims

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:35 PM EST) -- An investor in Liberty Property Trust filed suit Monday against the company and its directors, alleging they neglected to share critical company information as they sought shareholder support for sale of the company. According to investor Joseph Berlinger, a registration statement that Liberty submitted to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 29 left out financial projections that informed the board's shareholder recommendation and details about the Goldman Sachs and company advisers who prepared the company's valuation analyses. "Without this information, Liberty stockholders cannot make an informed decision with respect to the proposed transaction," Berlinger said Monday. The investor sought...

