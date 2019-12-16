Payout Terms Between IP Firm, Ex-Partner Puzzle Judge

Law360, Houston (December 16, 2019, 6:17 PM EST) -- A Houston state court judge cast doubt Monday on the clarity of a partnership agreement in a dispute between an intellectual property law firm and a former partner at odds over the ex-partner's payout, saying a jury may need to have the final word. "It's amazing that two lawyers wrote this," Harris County District Judge Tanya N. Garrison said of an agreement between the JL Salazar Law Firm and former partner Valerie Friedrich. The judge's comments came at a hearing on dueling motions to end the dispute. Friedrich is pursuing a distribution payment for work she did in 2016 and payment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS