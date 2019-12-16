Cotton Group Wants $3M Award Against Indian Yarn Co. OK'd

Law360 (December 16, 2019, 9:09 PM EST) -- A nonprofit association of American pima cotton growers has initiated new litigation asking a California federal court to enforce a $3.28 million arbitral award against an Indian yarn manufacturer, which was issued following a dispute over a soured licensing deal. Supima won the award against Tradeline Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. to cover its costs after the Indian company's allegations that Supima and two other cotton companies owed it more than $100 million for conspiring to destroy its business in India were rejected by an arbitral tribunal in April 2018. The association had already filed litigation in Arizona to enforce the award last...

